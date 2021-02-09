Ortom to Buhari: Ban herdsmen activities not IPOB

Metro & Crime

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Worried by the continued attack and killing of innocent Nigerians in every corner of the country by militant herdsmen, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has admonished the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to out rightly ban the activities of armed Fulani mercenaries terrorising citizens to save lives of Nigerians.

The governor said the ban placed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was indeed wrong as the group has not do anything wrong to warrant it’s been proscribed.

Ortom told journalists at the Government House in Makurdi that the World Terrorist Index (WTI) had, after weighing the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the country, graded them as the fourth terrorist group in the world and wondered why the Federal Government is still romancing and defending them despite the numerous atrocities committed against humanity.

“I am surprised, the Federal Government has gone ahead to ban IPOB why can’t they ban herdsmen, what did IPOB do that they (the FG) went ahead and banned them?

“This one that herdsmen have taken everywhere under the watch of the presidency and they are not saying anything, what is the meaning of that?

“The World Terrorist Index had described them as the fourth terrorist group in the world but up till today the Federal Government has not cared to declare herdsmen as a terrorist organisation and they have gone ahead to form Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, FUNAM and the Federal Government is romancing with them and defending them anytime something happens to them but when they cause pains in the lives of other people, the Federal Government will keep quiet,” he said.

Governor Ortom further accused President Buhari for his alleged repression of prominent anti-killer herdsmen voices and clamping down on elites that condemn killer pastoralists.

