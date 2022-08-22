News Top Stories

Ortom to Buhari: Convene national security summit to end senseless killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, again admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a national security summit to end the senseless killings of innocent Nigerians. The governor was reacting to the gruesome murder of Benedict Torngee Azza, a Benue State-born legal practitionerbasedin Gusau, Zamfara State, by terrorists. He said Nigeria is fast becoming a country that does not worth staying in as, according to him, living in Nigeria is living in hell given the collapse of the security architecture. His words: “I have said it before and I will repeat it again. The Federal Government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings. It is obvious that this administration does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians. This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses arekilledeverydaylikechicken by terrorists, and nothing happenstothem. Nigeriahas become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore. “It is becoming clear every day that living in Nigeria is living in hell, because the security has collapsed. No oneissafeanymore. Thisgovernmentcannotdealwiththe increasing insecurity in the countrybecauseithasgotten out of control of the Federal Government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case. “For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives? When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to endthis bloodbath bythese killers? It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again.” Thegovernorcondemned in strong terms, the killing of Benedict Azza who hails from Yelwata in Guma Local GovernmentArea(thegovernor’s hometown) of the state. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathan  iel Ikyur, said information reaching him from the deceased’s family sources and colleagues said that “on the night of Thursday, August 18, 2022, at about 10:30pm, the killersbrokeintothelawyer’s home in Saminaka Area, Gusau, beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters bypass. “It was further revealed that sensing danger, Bar-  rister Azza who was at alert attempted to escape from his killers, but was overpowered and shot several times before he finally died from the gunshot wounds.” He called on his Zamfara State counterpart, Governor Bello Matawalle, to direct security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Azza and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Enugu set to begin implementation of Open Government Partnership

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State government has developed an action plan for full implementation of Open Government Partnership (OGP), an international multi-stakeholder governance platform that promotes citizens participation in policy formulation and good governance through accountability, transparency and innovations.   The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. David Ugwunta, who spoke to journalists at the end […]
Top Stories

Court orders FG to pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn, says arrest illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has ordered the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to pay Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the sum of N1 billion. Justice Benson Anya gave the order on Wednesday while delivering judgement on a suit filed against the FG, the […]
News

Again, Lagos gets court’s order to auction 88 vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit said that it has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 88 vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court. Task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica