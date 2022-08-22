Ortom to Buhari: Convene national security summit to end senseless killings

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, again admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a national security summit to end the senseless killings of innocent Nigerians. The governor was reacting to the gruesome murder of Benedict Torngee Azza, a Benue State-born legal practitionerbasedin Gusau, Zamfara State, by terrorists. He said Nigeria is fast becoming a country that does not worth staying in as, according to him, living in Nigeria is living in hell given the collapse of the security architecture. His words: “I have said it before and I will repeat it again. The Federal Government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings. It is obvious that this administration does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians. This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses arekilledeverydaylikechicken by terrorists, and nothing happenstothem. Nigeriahas become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore. “It is becoming clear every day that living in Nigeria is living in hell, because the security has collapsed. No oneissafeanymore. Thisgovernmentcannotdealwiththe increasing insecurity in the countrybecauseithasgotten out of control of the Federal Government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case. “For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives? When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to endthis bloodbath bythese killers? It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again.” Thegovernorcondemned in strong terms, the killing of Benedict Azza who hails from Yelwata in Guma Local GovernmentArea(thegovernor’s hometown) of the state. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathan iel Ikyur, said information reaching him from the deceased’s family sources and colleagues said that “on the night of Thursday, August 18, 2022, at about 10:30pm, the killersbrokeintothelawyer’s home in Saminaka Area, Gusau, beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters bypass. “It was further revealed that sensing danger, Bar- rister Azza who was at alert attempted to escape from his killers, but was overpowered and shot several times before he finally died from the gunshot wounds.” He called on his Zamfara State counterpart, Governor Bello Matawalle, to direct security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Azza and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others.

