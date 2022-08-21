Ortom to Buhari: Convene national security summit to end senseless killings

*Says living in Nigeria is living in hell over security collapse

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday again admonished the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to immediately convene a national security summit to end senseless killings of innocent Nigerians.

The governor was reacting to the gruesome murder of Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza, a Benue State-born legal practitioner based in Gusau, Zamfara State by terrorists.

He said Nigeria is fast becoming a country that does not worth staying in as according to him living in Nigeria is living in hell due to the collapse of the security architecture.

“I have said it before and I will repeat again. The Federal Government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings. It is obvious that this Federal Government does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians. This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses are killed every day like chickens by terrorists and nothing happens to them. Nigeria has become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore,” he stated.

“It is becoming clear every day that living in Nigeria is living in hell because the security has collapsed. No one is safe anymore. This government cannot deal with the increasing insecurity in the country because it has gotten out of control of the Federal Government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case.

“For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives. When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to end this blood bath by these killers. It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again,” Ortom lamented.

The governor condemned in strong terms, the killing of Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza who hails from Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area (the governor’s hometown) of the state.

