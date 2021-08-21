Ortom to Buhari: Count Benue out of proposed grazing reserves plot

Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday again hit back at President Mohammadu Buhahi’s fresh moves to review the grazing reserves and cattle routes ‘already rejected by Nigerians’, saying there is no land for the The governor said the presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the matter, stressing that the latest push for grazing reserves and cattle routes is surely a “final onslaught against the majority of Nigerians, who must be deprived of their God-given lands to accommodate foreign herdsmen moving into the country for the occupation agenda”. Governor Ortom, who was reacting to the presidency’s renewed plot to reactivate 368 grazing and cattle sites in 25 unnamed states in the country, said there is no difference in what Nigerians are passing through under President Buhari’s watch and the Talibans in Afghanistan.

He said: “The Federal Government has no constitutional right to appropriate lands for itself or anyone else for that matter without the approval of state governors. “It is now clear that the Presidency wants to plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. “Otherwise, what is the justification for President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have openly kicked against the policy and have embraced ranching in place of open grazing? “What is the difference between the Buhari administration’s approach to insecurity and the Taliban agenda in Afghanistan? “It is now evident that the government at the centre prioritizes the welfare of cattle over human beings and is bent on taking Nigeria back to the pre-colonial era with some snippets of a society where, in the words of Thomas Hobbes, life has become ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short’.

“The country has been turned to a cow Republic by the present administration and the basic principles of equality, justice, fairness and equity, which engender peace and suppress anarchy, are non-existent. “There is no land for grazing reserves or cattle routes in Benue State. Though the Federal Government craftily concealed the names of the states where Mr. President has ordered that grazing reserves be foisted on the people, we wish to categorically state that no part of Benue will be allocated for grazing reserves or cattle routes.

