Ortom to Buhari: Don’t dismiss Adeboye’s call for restructuring

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led goverment not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.
The governor was reacting to a recent statement by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who suggested that the only panacea to the myriad of socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria is restructuring.
Governor Ortom said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.
He stated that: “It is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country rather than engage in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.”
The governor said there is nothing new or strange about Pastor Adeboye’s call which he said should be considered as patriotic and selfless.
He emphasized that “great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries”.
Ortom equally tasked the Federal Government on the need to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.

