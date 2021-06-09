News

Ortom to Buhari: Implement yearly recruitment of police personnel policy

Disbands Benue Vigilante Group

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its promise to recruit 10, 000 police officers yearly to help check insecurity in the country. Ortom stated this while addressing personnel of the disbanded Vigilante Group at the Government House in Makurdi. He said if the promise was fulfilled, 4, 000 officers would have now been recruited to contribute significantly in the security architecture of the country.

Former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, in February 2017 announced that the Federal Government had approved the recruitment of 10,000 policemen yearly to address the shortfall in the numerical strength of the Force and to combat crime in the country. Governor Ortom reasoned that if that policy was carried out faithfully, the question of personnel shortfall in the police would have been addressed.

The governor noted that members of the defunct Vigilante Group had contributed greatly to the fight against insecurity and criminality in Benue State, stressing, however, that the formation had to be disbanded for lack of legislative backing. According to Ortom, although his administration understands the sacrifices members of the Vigilante Group made in the course of doing their job, as a man who believes in the rule of law, he had to disband it. He stated that in its place, the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, which was legislated in 2000, would replace it; pointing out that members of the defunct Vigilante Group who have good records would also be enlisted.

