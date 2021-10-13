News

Ortom to Buhari: Nigerians’re suffering under your watch

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has descended hard on President Muhammadu Buhari again, blaming him for the excruciating sufferings the country’s citizens are passing through under his watch. The governor decried the growing economic hardship Nigerians are passing through since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, insisting that the nation is now on life support. The governor spoke at the defection of APC top notchers in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his promises to Nigerians.

Nigerians are suffering under this administration, Nigeria is on life support, as it is today, this is what the APC government has done. “Look at insecurity, look at the economy, look at the level of unemployment and every-thing about good governance is nil. In fact, if I am asked to rate the present government of Buhari, I can tell you that they have only achieved 20 per cent.

To say that they have not done anything at all, it may not be right, but if I am to rate them, they have only done 20 per cent of what they were supposed to do. Today, we are suffering, Nigeria is on life support”. Ortom lamented the massive killing of innocent people of the state by invading Fulani militia for which over 1.5 million people are still languishing in penury in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. He renewed his call on the federal government to declare the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that had variously accepted responsibility for the killings as a terrorist organisation. He said the leadership of the PDP in the country are praying and working hard to ensure that they wrest power from the APC in 2023. He commended the defectors for the wise decision to dump the APC to the PDP and assured them of equal opportunities in the PDP.

The senator representing Benue North East and former governor of the state, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, urged the people of Jechira to do away with divisive politics and team up so as to feature credible aspirants for the governorship election in 2023, saying such would brighten their chances of winning.

