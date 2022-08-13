News

Ortom to Buhari: Treat Benue IDPs like those in Borno

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lamented the prolonged neglect of the over 1,800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state by the President Muhammadu Buhari–led administration, while urging the federal government to extend the same treatment accorded to IDPs in Borno to those in Benue in order to ease the humanitarian challenges confronting those in the state. Ortom stated this while distributing food and household items to displaced victims of herdsmen attacks, who are wallowing in penury in designated camps across the state.

He noted that the state required at least over N500 million to cater for the basic needs of the victims on a monthly basis, adding that it is indeed impossible to close the camps and return the IDPs to their ancestral homes as the communities are still not safe. The governor, who spoke through the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said that the attacks have overwhelmed his administration and that he could not continue to shoulder the responsibility of taking care of the displaced persons alone.

“The challenge we have in Benue State about IDPs is not only humanitarian, but also infrastructure and most communities attacked by the herdsmen have had their crops, homes, schools, markets, and bridges destroyed to make it difficult for security agencies to access rural areas where the displaced persons were staying,” he said.

 

