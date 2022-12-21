Ortom To Buhari: You abandoned Benue IDPs even at exit of your govt

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday expressed deep concern over the neglect of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of militia herders attacks in the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led governnent of President Muhammadu Buhari even at the exit of his administration.

The governor bared his mind at the distribution of relief materials to both victims of flood and herdsmen attacks at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Makurdi, the state capital.

Governor Ortom, who spoke through the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, lamented the huge humanitarian challenge the attacks has on the shoulders of his administration, stressing that the Federal Government’s neglect of the IDPs was indeed a big burden to his governnent even as the number of displaced persons has continued to increase.

“It is not a new thing for me to say that the population of IDPs keep on increasing because the attacks have not stopped because usually, the attackers who are Fulani herdsmen, this is the time they renew the attacks and kill our people and occupy the rural communities.

“This has continued without considerable support from the Federal Government. Benue State Governnent has taken the responsibility of looking after the IDPs, and we said it repeatedly that this is not good on the part of the federal government because a governnent that is responsive and responsible cannot abandon her responsibility, cannot abandon the teeming population of IDPs that we have in Benue State and I don’t think Benue State governnent should shoulder that alone.”

