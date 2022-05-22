News Top Stories

Ortom to Fayemi: It’s time to rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

• Fayemi: I’ll retool armed forces, use technology to fight insecurity

 

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday, called on Nigerians to put religious and political differences aside and work together to save the country from its current security and economic challenges. The governor made the call when the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Makurdi. Fayemi, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the state to reach out to delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries later this month. Ortom stated that all Nigerians, both in the APC and PDP, Christians or Moslems must exhibit non partisanship to jointly tackle the challenges facing the country because as he puts it, “all of us are involved and there is the need for us to work together to rescue our nation”. The governor commended those who, across party lines, have indicated interest to serve the country, and appealed that whoever God chooses to lead, should consider the interest of the country above personal considerations. He noted that like many other Presidential aspirants, Fayemi was credible and has the capacity to lead the country, having done well in previous positions and wished that the APC picks him as its flag bearer. The APC Presidential aspirant stated that it was customary for him to visit his colleague, Governor Ortom before moving over to the APC state secretariat to meet with delegates in continuation of his consultations. Fayemi identified retooling of the armed forces, effective intelligence gathering and strengthening the use of technology to tackle security as some of his core areas of interest if elected President. He said that in solving the myriad of challenges in the country, key triggers leading to security challenges which includes extreme inequality and poverty, as well as national cohesion must be addressed if he becomes the country’s next President.

 

