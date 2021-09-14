News

Ortom to FG: Extend military onslaught against bandits to North Central

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday urged the Federal Government to extend its onslaught against bandits in the North West to the North Central geopolitical region.

Governor Ortom made the call when he received members of the Niger Delta Bishop’s Voice and Minister’s Forum (NDBVAMF) on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Makurdi.

He stated that the raiding of bandits’ hideout in Zamfara State, one of the North Western States by security agents should be extended to the North Central in order to flush out the bandits for the return of enduring peace in the region.

He decried the terrible state of insecurity and corruption in the country under President Buhari’s APC-led administration at the centre, saying his “commitment is to the peace and unity of Nigeria and nothing more”.

Governor Ortom commended NDBVAMF for its solidarity with people of the state, and noted that as a student of the Bible, he is “aware that God’s wrath would visit any leader who took oath by the Bible or Quran and goes against its provisions”.

National President of NDNVAMF, Archbishop Moses Omonkhuale while urging enemies of the state to leave for good, encouraged the governor to remain courageous, describing him as “the David of our time”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma: You’ve no monopoly of violence, govs tell attackers

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

State governors have said those behind the weekend’s attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have taken criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.   The governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in a statement by their Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, warned that the attackers have no monopoly of […]
News

A’Ibom community protests, blocks East-West Road over OML13 EIA

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Travelers and commuters along Eket-Ikot Abasi end of the East-West Road were yesterday held up in over nine-hour traffic as thousands of youths barricade the road to protest the exclusion of Mkpat Enin Local GovernmentAreafromthedraft report of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Utapate OML13 Oil and Gas exploration project, submitted to the Federal Ministry of […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari vows not to exit as a failure, promises to address hunger

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to exit government in 2023 as a failure. The President also promised to address the current challenge of hunger and food insecurity in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who spoke to newsmen after the President’s meeting with the security chiefs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica