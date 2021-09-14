Ortom to FG: Extend military onslaught against bandits to North Central

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday urged the Federal Government to extend its onslaught against bandits in the North West to the North Central geopolitical region.

Governor Ortom made the call when he received members of the Niger Delta Bishop’s Voice and Minister’s Forum (NDBVAMF) on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Makurdi.

He stated that the raiding of bandits’ hideout in Zamfara State, one of the North Western States by security agents should be extended to the North Central in order to flush out the bandits for the return of enduring peace in the region.

He decried the terrible state of insecurity and corruption in the country under President Buhari’s APC-led administration at the centre, saying his “commitment is to the peace and unity of Nigeria and nothing more”.

Governor Ortom commended NDBVAMF for its solidarity with people of the state, and noted that as a student of the Bible, he is “aware that God’s wrath would visit any leader who took oath by the Bible or Quran and goes against its provisions”.

National President of NDNVAMF, Archbishop Moses Omonkhuale while urging enemies of the state to leave for good, encouraged the governor to remain courageous, describing him as “the David of our time”.

