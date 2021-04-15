Metro & Crime

Ortom to FG: Proscribe killer Fulani herdsmen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said the Federal Government should proscribe all militant Fulani groups, as it did in the case of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).
Ortom, who spoke on Thursday at the 2021 Press Week of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja Council, wondered why the Nigerian government has not condemned the atrocities perpetrated by the killer Fulani herdsmen, which the Global Terrorism Index ranked as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.
“The Federal Government should publicly condemn the atrocities perpetrated by armed herdsmen, arrest and prosecute the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups who have consistently admitted to the wanton killings and destruction of communities across the country,” he said.
The governor, who said governors whom the constitution recognised as chief security officers of their states, are helpless because “the entire coercive authority in the country is monopolised by the Federal Government,” also called for decentralisation of the security architecture to involve states and local governments.
According to him, the security challenges have assumed new dimensions because assailants and armed Fulani herdsmen have been emboldened by the inactions of the government.

