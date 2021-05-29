News

Ortom to IGP: You contradict your investigation team on my assassination attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday picked holes in the outcome of the investigation carried out by the Acting Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali on an assassination attempt on his life by gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani militants. Governor Ortom said that the investigative team of the office of the IGP deployed in Benue after the assassination attempt on him confirmed the identities of the attackers as armed Fulani herdsmen and wondered why the police helmsman “came out with a contrary statement to that of his investigative team”. He expressed optimism in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase that the Police Inspector- General might have been misquoted. “We read the statement credited to the Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali in which he was quoted to have said that police arrested those who attacked Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom but their investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the Governor. “We want to believe that the Police Inspector-General was misquoted.

“This is because the investigative team the office of the IGP deployed in Benue after the assassination attempt on the Governor confirmed the identities of the attackers as armed Fulani herdsmen. “It is therefore shocking that the IGP has come out with a contrary statement to that of his investigative team”. Governor Ortom maintained that less than 24 hours after the attempt on his life, Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) came out and claimed responsibility for the attack, and regretted why the Police IG was still searching for the killers elsewhere without inviting members of the group for questioning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t scramble for 2023 guber ticket, Udoedeghe warns A’Ibom APC chieftains

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Tony Anichebe, Uyo   National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Senator John James Udoedghe has warned  members of the party in Akwa Ibom to stop fighting among themselves over 2023 governorship  ticket of the party as he remains authentic candidate for next election in the state. […]
News

Edo 2020: Groups seek probe of crashes involving Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The leadership and members of Truth and Justice Vanguard in Edo State yesterday called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the recent accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, which led to the death of two policemen and two others who sustained injuries in the […]
News

IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica