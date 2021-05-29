Ortom to IGP: You contradict your investigation team on my assassination attack

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday picked holes in the outcome of the investigation carried out by the Acting Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali on an assassination attempt on his life by gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani militants. Governor Ortom said that the investigative team of the office of the IGP deployed in Benue after the assassination attempt on him confirmed the identities of the attackers as armed Fulani herdsmen and wondered why the police helmsman “came out with a contrary statement to that of his investigative team”. He expressed optimism in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase that the Police Inspector- General might have been misquoted. “We read the statement credited to the Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali in which he was quoted to have said that police arrested those who attacked Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom but their investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the Governor. “We want to believe that the Police Inspector-General was misquoted.

“This is because the investigative team the office of the IGP deployed in Benue after the assassination attempt on the Governor confirmed the identities of the attackers as armed Fulani herdsmen. “It is therefore shocking that the IGP has come out with a contrary statement to that of his investigative team”. Governor Ortom maintained that less than 24 hours after the attempt on his life, Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) came out and claimed responsibility for the attack, and regretted why the Police IG was still searching for the killers elsewhere without inviting members of the group for questioning.

