Ortom to inaugurate steering committee on youths’ summit

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to inaugurate a steering committee on Benue Youth Summit (BYS) today. Governor Ortom stated this at the Government House when members of the state Correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi. He said youths in the country must be given a sense of belonging and confidence, the absence of which he said provoked nationwide protests among the youth, adding that this must be corrected.

The governor pledged the continued partnership of his administration with the media for adequate reportage of programmes and policies of government, stressing that the forth estate of the realm must continue to do reports that seek to uphold societal values and support development.

While congratulating the correspondents chapel for a successful election and inauguration of a new executive committee, Governor Ortom pledged his support to the chapel, stressing that their decision to honour his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, was commendable. The governor also explained that his administration had taken proactive steps, including legislation, to curtail attacks on people of the state, adding that in a few years to come, the issue of nonpayment of pensions would also become a thing of the past.

