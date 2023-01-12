News

Ortom To INEC: Don’t postpone 2023 polls based on insecurity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to postpone this year’s general elections over claims of insecurity. He also appealed to the Commission to consider extending the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to enable all those who registered to obtain their cards to exercise their franchise. The governor disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, at the INEC headquarters in Makurdi. He noted that the skepticism that has arisen following a statement, purported to have emanated from INEC about fears of insecurity ahead of the 2023 should be discountenanced.

 

