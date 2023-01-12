Ortom To INEC: Don’t postpone 2023 polls based on insecurity

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to postpone this year’s general elections over claims of insecurity. He also appealed to the Commission to consider extending the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to enable all those who registered to obtain their cards to exercise their franchise. The governor disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, at the INEC headquarters in Makurdi. He noted that the skepticism that has arisen following a statement, purported to have emanated from INEC about fears of insecurity ahead of the 2023 should be discountenanced.
Related Articles
Kano to establish 5 mega unity schools
Kano State Government says it has concluded plans to establish five mega unity schools, to further boost the educational development in the state. Muhammad Sanusi- Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education, stated this in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer of the ministry in Kano yesterday. The statement quoted the commissioner as saying […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Residents flee Kaduna community over terrorists’ attacks
Residents of Damari community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have fled their homes in their hundreds following terrorists’ continuous attacks and killings in the community. Terrorists had attacked the town located in Kazaga Ward, Birnin-Gwari where three persons were killed while no fewer than 13 of the villagers were abducted between […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stampede as imported cow escapes from cargo hole at Lagos airport
There was a drama at the cargo area at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when one of the 250 cows flown into the country through the airport broke loose from its crate, leaving airport workers at the tarmac running for cover. According to information gathered, the cows, which were flown […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)