Metro & Crime

Ortom to MACBAN: I won’t  repeal Benue grazing law

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Says group is a merchant of crisis bent on truncating peace in state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Saturday vowed not to repeal the widely accepted Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state as canvassed by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

 

He advised the group to stop
day dreaming on the matter as the law was sacrosanct and has come to stay, adding that it was it is a merchant of crisis bent on truncating peace in Benue state.

 

The governor was reacting to utterances by MACBAN’s
National Secretary, Baba Usman Ngelzarma in which he described as failure, the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

 

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase that “the law has come to stay, and no amount of sponsored propaganda can compel the state government to repeal it”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Eight die in Delta canoe accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eight people were feared dead in a passenger canoe accident in the early hours of yesterday at Omeluigboma, near Oko, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. Omeluigboma and Oko communities are situated by the bank of River Niger. During the rainy season, the tributaries of the River Niger usually overflow, causing major […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun LG polls: Magboro communities Threaten Boycott  Over Dredgers’ Activities

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Worried by the poor state of roads due to continued activities of sand dredgers in their communities, no fewer than 10 communities in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government, Ogun State have threatened to boycott Saturday’s local government elections. The leadership of these communities, under the aegis of Joint Community Development Associations, said […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen invade Kogi, shoot journalist, other

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Shooters are imported thugs -Govt Armed men yesterday laid siege to Lokoja, Kogi State and unleashed terror on residents. The gunmen shot the state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi, and a yetto- be-identified passer-by. At press time, doctors were still battling to save Adeyemi’s life at a private hospital in Lokoja. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica