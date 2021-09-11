Ortom to MACBAN: I won’t  repeal Benue grazing law

*Says group is a merchant of crisis bent on truncating peace in state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Saturday vowed not to repeal the widely accepted Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state as canvassed by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

He advised the group to stop

day dreaming on the matter as the law was sacrosanct and has come to stay, adding that it was it is a merchant of crisis bent on truncating peace in Benue state.

The governor was reacting to utterances by MACBAN’s

National Secretary, Baba Usman Ngelzarma in which he described as failure, the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase that “the law has come to stay, and no amount of sponsored propaganda can compel the state government to repeal it”.

