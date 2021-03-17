Metro & Crime

Ortom to Reps: Overrule Deputy Speaker on MUTA petition

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday described as shocking, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase’s rejection of a petition from the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA), brought before the House by the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Mark Gbillah.
The governor said that the action of the House Deputy Speaker amounts to suppression of the people’s voice; a development he said contravenes the very principles upon which the country’s democracy was built.
Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that Nigerians home and abroad have a right as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to express their feelings about affairs of their country.
He said the condition of over 800, 000 people who have been displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of armed Fulani herdsmen attacks and now live in camps in Benue State deserves the attention and support of other Nigerians; and appreciated the MUTA as well as other concerned groups for their solidarity.
The governor pointed out that: “The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission was established to cater for the affairs of the country’s citizens living abroad, and wondered why anyone would now claim to be oblivious of the significant contributions Nigerians living in other countries make to their fatherland.”
He commended Hon. Mark Gbillah for his calm disposition despite Hon. Wase’s utterances and urged the Gwer West representative not to be discouraged from championing causes in the interest of his people.

