Ortom, Tor Tiv others lay wreaths at military cenotaph

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Prof. James Ayatse, yesterday joined others to lay wreaths at the military cenotaph on Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi, Benue State capital in honour of the country’s fallen military heroes.

Others included heads of military, paramilitary, traditional rulers and religious institutions. Ortom was represented by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, at the ceremony, were 21- gun-salute, military parade and the release of doves, signifying a clamour for peace in the country, were among events held to mark the day. Prayers were also offered for prosperity and peaceful coexistence in the country and Benue State in particular.

