News Top Stories

Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.

 

The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country. He noted that the move is only capable of heightening tensions and fueling suspicions among Nigerians over the real motives of the Federal Government.

 

The governor said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that the act of suspending Twitter amounts to suppressing freedom of expression, gagging social media and undermining fundamental human rights of Nigerians, a development he said contravenes Chapter four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Governor Ortom emphasized the need for the Federal Government to listen to the views and yearnings of the people to enable it address the challenges confronting the nation.

 

He called for the reversal of the ban to reassure the international community that Nigeria has not become a hostile country to investors.

 

The governor appealed to those saddled with the responsibility of advising the Presidency to always put national interest above personal, regional, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Benin Correctional centres
News

#EndSARS protests: 20 jump bail in Delta prison

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Facts emerged yesterday that over 20 inmates of the Okere-Warri Correctional Centre in Delta State have fled the facility following the destruction of the centre by hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests in the state. The Deputy Controller of the Centre, Mr Okonkwo Adimagbua, yesterday confirmed a thorough inspection of the burnt prison […]
News

Mbaka complies with Bishop’s directive, shuts down Adoration Ground

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Controversial Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has shut down the popular Adoration Ministry for a period of one month. The priest is the Spiritual Director of the ministry, which pulls a lot of worshippers including Catholic and non-Catholic faithful. Most of Mbaka’s controversial prophecies/ statements and political endorsements are done at the Adoration […]
News Top Stories

Coalition to Buhari: Magu’s removal may hinder graft fight

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A coalition of International and National Civil Society Organisations has written to President Muhammadu Buhari that Friday’s suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may bring setback to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.   In the joint letter, dated July 9 and sent to President Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica