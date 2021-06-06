Metro & Crime

Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.

 

The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country.

 

He noted that the move is only capable of heightening tensions and fueling suspicions among Nigerians over the real motives of the Federal Government.
The governor said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that the act of suspending Twitter amounts to suppressing freedom of expression, gagging social media and undermining fundamental human rights of Nigerians, a development he said contravenes Chapter four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

 

Governor Ortom emphasized the need for the Federal Government to listen to the views and yearnings of the people to enable it address the challenges confronting the nation.

