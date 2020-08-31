Ortom urges EFCC to probe multi-million naira RUGA contracts

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how huge sums of money released by the Federal Government for the establishment RUGA settlement in Benue and other states of the federation were expended.

The Federal Government, it will be recalled, had appropriated in the 2019 budget over N2.25 billion for the RUGA settlement project.

Governor Ortom, who made the call during a courtesy visit on him by the new leadership of the Mzough U Tiv, a socio-cultural organisation, stated that the RUGA fund he reliably knew was released and contracts awarded had developed wings hence the call on the anti graft agency to probe the whereabouts of the funds.

“Infact, let me talk about this RUGA. RUGA that came was another form of cattle colony or open grazing thing that they (the FG) wanted to do; and I am surprised that contract was given overnight.

“I want to invite EFCC to probe the contracts that were given for take off of RUGA in Benue and other states of the country. They have not constructed it here because we said no to it but where is the money?

“Let the Federal Government tell Nigerians the whereabouts of the contractors and the money. EFCC must tell us; it’s not going about arresting people that have stolen chickens and then people who have stolen billions you allow them to go that you say you are fighting corruption”.

Governor Ortom also threatened to take the Federal Government to court the instance, that the National Water Resources Bill is passed by the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the new President of Mzough U Tiv, retired Comptroller of Prison Iorbee Ihagh, noted that in 2018, the National Water Resources Bill was rejected by the 8th Assembly and wondered why it is been revisited by the present government.