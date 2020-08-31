Metro & Crime

Ortom urges EFCC to probe multi-million naira RUGA contracts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how huge sums of money released by the Federal Government for the establishment RUGA settlement in Benue and other states of the federation were expended.

The Federal Government, it will be recalled, had appropriated in the 2019 budget over N2.25 billion for the RUGA settlement project.
Governor Ortom, who made the call during a courtesy visit on him by the new leadership of the Mzough U Tiv, a socio-cultural organisation, stated that the RUGA fund he reliably knew was released and contracts awarded had developed wings hence the call on the anti graft agency to probe the whereabouts of the funds.
“Infact, let me talk about this RUGA. RUGA that came was another form of cattle colony or open grazing thing that they (the FG) wanted to do; and I am surprised that contract was given overnight.
“I want to invite EFCC to probe the contracts that were given for take off of RUGA in Benue and other states of the country. They have not constructed it here because we said no to it but where is the money?
“Let the Federal Government tell Nigerians the whereabouts of the contractors and the money. EFCC must tell us; it’s not going about arresting people that have stolen chickens and then people who have stolen billions you allow them to go that you say you are fighting corruption”.
Governor Ortom also threatened to take the Federal Government to court the instance, that the National Water Resources Bill is passed by the National Assembly.
In his remarks, the new President of Mzough U Tiv, retired Comptroller of Prison Iorbee Ihagh, noted that in 2018, the National Water Resources Bill was rejected by the 8th Assembly and wondered why it is been revisited by the present government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun Police to religious leaders: Don’t reopen churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has warned religious leaders against reopening worship centres in defiance of the directive of the state government. The state government, on Friday, suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state, citing increasing rate of community transmission of coronavirus pandemic. Governor Dapo Abiodun had two weeks […]
Metro & Crime

Delta tanker explosion death rises to 95 Dominic

Posted on Author Adewole

eath toll in the fuel tanker explosion in Delta State has risen to almost 100. No fewer than 95 hawkers were said to have died in the fire accompanying the explosion from a 44,000-litre tanker ferrying petroleum product on the ever-busy Benin-Sapele Expressway. The accident occurred on Wednesday. The victims included pork meat, popcorn, banana, […]
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: