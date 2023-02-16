News

Ortom urges FG to review naira redesign policy to ease pains of citizenry

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday urged the Federal Government to urgently review the cashless policy to assuage the untold hardship Nigerians are passing through. He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the naira redesign policy before it taints his integrity for the rest of his political career. Ortom spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting on the 2023 general election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He insisted that the policy had thrown Nigerians in pain and would ruin the Buhari admin-istration, pointing out that other countries have changed their currencies but there was a transition period.

The governor said: “This is the worst policy that the President has brought at a time that he is about to leave office. Nigerians are suffering and some are dying. “I have said it before and let me repeat it again. The people who are advising the President do not mean well for him. He will remain a pain in the neck of Nigerians if he doesn’t reverse this policy. This is not right.

Our people are suffering, now you have money in the bank, you cannot spend it, go to the banks and see the queues. “This policy will eliminate his name from being an honourable man of integrity. This policy will ruin him, because the man out there that I represent, the woman, the children are crying, they are feeling the pain.” Ortom reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful election, stressing that everyone can pursue their interest without being violent, killing people, or destroying property. He commended INEC for the initiative of BVAS and expressed optimism that it will help to lay a foundation for electronic voting in the future and urged the Commission to continue to do its best to improve the electoral system. Ortom also applauded security agencies for putting themselves together in preparation for the elections, warning that the elections must be peaceful and those without Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) must stay away from the polling units on the day of the elections. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Egwu disclosed that they had taken delivery of all BVAS machines for the conduct of elections in the state, which he stated have been subjected to functionality tests and ad-hoc staff for the elections, will be given practical training on its usage.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

