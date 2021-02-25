News

Ortom v Bala: Northern govs to wade in

… Not something significant – El-Rufai

The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Senator Mohammed Bala will soon recieve attention from the Northern governors.
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed this Thursday, however, said there was nothing significant about their differences.
The two governors have been at loggerheads over the herdsmen’s use of AK-47 rifles for opening grazing.
Bala had profiled the governor of Benue State for calling out the Fulani herdsmen and accused him of being responsible for the wrong profiling of the herdsmen by Nigerians.
Also he opinionated that the Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47s for self defence.
But his counterpart, the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom had accused Bala of being a ‘terrorist’.
Since this started, some Northern governors have taken different positions.
But reacting to the feud Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said there was nothing significant about it, however, the governors will look into it.

