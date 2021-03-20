News

Ortom VS Oshiomhole: Court fixes May 14 for report on out-of-court settlement

A Makurdi High Court Presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman yesterday adjourned to May 14, 2021, the N10 billion libel suit instituted by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for report on the out-of-court settlement. Governor Ortom dragged Oshiomhole to court over his comments against him in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018, wherein Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic Priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community in Gwer East Local Government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him (the Governor).

After filing six preliminary objections to the suit and losing all, Oshiomhole approached the court for out of court settlement with Governor Ortom. When the case came up, counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor told the court that though the matter was fixed for definite hearing, there was a new development on the out of court settlement earlier canvassed by Oshiomhole.

Irabor disclosed that Oshiomhole had complied with the terms of settlement in part, adding that what remained was a retraction of the publication in electronic media and sundry issues. He asked the court for another date to enable the parties resolve the outstanding issues. Counsel to Oshiomhole, Titus Akuha, who held the brief of Festus Jumbo, corroborated the submission of Ortom’s counsel. After listening to the submissions of both counsel, Justice Ityonyiman adjourned the case to May 14 for report on the out of court settlement.

