Ortom washes off hands over Ghana’s killing by Army

*Expresses surprise over govt convoy’s interception

As reactions continue to trail the brutal killing of the vicious notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana by the Nigeria Army, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday washed off his hands over the matter.

The governor without mincing words said it was not his decision to grant amnesty to Ghana and 42 other repentant criminals, but that of the people of Sankera geopolitical axis of the state.

Ortom, who stated this while briefing the media on the state of the second amnesty programme of his administration, also asserted that Ghana’s killing has not truncated his amnesty programme saying that it was still on course and will also reach out to those that were not able to make it to Makurdi but ran back as a result of Ghana’s killing.

“I will be holding another security meeting to assess the situation because it was not my decision to grant this amnesty; first of all, it was the Sankera people themselves who pleaded that amnesty should be granted to these people and I informed the state security council and they accepted.

“So by the time I hear from the Commandant of the Nigeria Army Special Forces Operation Ayem Akpatuma 3, I will now relay it to the Security Council to know the next step to take.

“The amnesty programme is not truncated, it is ongoing and I am sure it will reach out to those who were not able to make it to Makurdi and left as a result of what happened to Ghana,” he said.

Governor Ortom said he was indeed surprised over the interception of a government convoy, arrest and killing of Terwase Akwaza by the military forces.

