Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, scores injured

*Attackers kidnap Rev. Pastor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday went emotional and wept profusely seeing seven corpses of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were killed by invading armed Fulani militants at the Abagena camp and many others injured.
The attackers also proceeded to Iorja, Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward in Logo Local Government Area and kidnapped the Reverened Pastor of an NKST church in his residence, Rev. Pastor Juku and took him to an unknown destination.
The suspected Fulani militia stormed the camp located along Makurdi-Lafia road at about 11:35p.m. on Monday shooting sporadically during which six people were killed instantly, while the other died later in the hospital.
Those killed included women, children and the older people.
New Telegraph, who was at the scene of the attack, saw hordes of residents, including the IDPs, block the major highway with the dead bodies – a development that obstructed traffic for several hours.
Governor Ortom, while addressing the angry youths, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility of protecting Nigerians.
He described the attack on the IDP camp as inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable.

