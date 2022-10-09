News Top Stories

Ortom: Why G5 wants Ayu to resign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said, though he is from the same state with National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, he joined calls for his resignation because of his earlier position to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North.

 

Ortom said nobody compelled Ayu to make such utterances and that since what he said has come to fruition, he should honourably obey his words.

The governor told an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) at the government house in Makurdi that as a member of the PDP G5, he had been feeding Ayu with the position of the group and the need for him to turn a new leaf but he remained stiff, a development that triggered his sudden action.

“I am in the G5 and the issue of the removal of Ayu is tense. He is from my state and so I have decided to keep quiet but I advised him on what to do. He should be happy that I am a member of the G5 which Wike is the leader and he (Ayu) should be happy that  am privileged to get information from there to pass to him.

“If he takes my advice, fine. If he doesn’t take fine because the right thing has to be done to give people comfort because comfort should be given to all. Because whatever is the demand of Wike, nobody can blame him because the chairman (Ayu) himself said he will resign if a northern presidential candidate comes from the North, has a northern presidential candidate not emerged”.

Ortom said that Ayu has no option now than to either resign as national chairman of the party or plead and beg the people to understand with him why he should continue as national chairman.

He said: “And I have offered two things. It’s either you resign or plead and beg the people to understand with you why you should continue as national chairman because you said it yourself; nobody compelled you. This is my position”.

The Benue State governor told Dr. Ayu to stop saying that his tenure is four years, saying proverbially however that “when a child defecates on your laps, you don’t cut the leg; you clean it up. If you still have some odour, you wash it up and continue with your life”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Killing, maiming, looting in Ojiegbe, Ndiegede

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede, Igbeagu autonomous community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, peace has eluded the residents following killings, maiming and looting of properties in renewed boundary crisis between the two neighbouring villages. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki The people of Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede all in Izzi Local Government […]
News

2023: SDP is the authentic face of Third Force – Adebayo, presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that his political platform, the SDP, is the truly masses party, hence its status as the nation’s Third Force platform. Adebayo, who recently won the SDP ticket by a landslide vote, disclosed this during a television programme. Reacting to a report […]
News Top Stories

Study: Oily fish could help reduce migraine frequency

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) have said that eating a Mediterranean diet containing lots of oily fish could help to reduce the frequency of migraines in people who suffer from the medical condition. These were some of the results of a new study published in the ‘British Medical Journal’. Both Omega-3 fatty acids, found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica