Ortom: Why G5 wants Ayu to resign

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said, though he is from the same state with National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, he joined calls for his resignation because of his earlier position to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North.

Ortom said nobody compelled Ayu to make such utterances and that since what he said has come to fruition, he should honourably obey his words.

The governor told an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) at the government house in Makurdi that as a member of the PDP G5, he had been feeding Ayu with the position of the group and the need for him to turn a new leaf but he remained stiff, a development that triggered his sudden action.

“I am in the G5 and the issue of the removal of Ayu is tense. He is from my state and so I have decided to keep quiet but I advised him on what to do. He should be happy that I am a member of the G5 which Wike is the leader and he (Ayu) should be happy that am privileged to get information from there to pass to him.

“If he takes my advice, fine. If he doesn’t take fine because the right thing has to be done to give people comfort because comfort should be given to all. Because whatever is the demand of Wike, nobody can blame him because the chairman (Ayu) himself said he will resign if a northern presidential candidate comes from the North, has a northern presidential candidate not emerged”.

Ortom said that Ayu has no option now than to either resign as national chairman of the party or plead and beg the people to understand with him why he should continue as national chairman.

He said: “And I have offered two things. It’s either you resign or plead and beg the people to understand with you why you should continue as national chairman because you said it yourself; nobody compelled you. This is my position”.

The Benue State governor told Dr. Ayu to stop saying that his tenure is four years, saying proverbially however that “when a child defecates on your laps, you don’t cut the leg; you clean it up. If you still have some odour, you wash it up and continue with your life”.

