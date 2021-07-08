News

Ortom: Why I support Southern presidency against North

*Wants electronic transmission of election results to check rigging in 2023

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday said he decided to throw his unflinching support to the emergence of the Southern President come 2023 because the present Northern administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed failed and people from the region.

Besides, the governor stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt the electronic voting system during the forthcoming general elections to guide against the rigging of election so that men of integrity and honour would emerge.

Governor Ortom stated this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport shortly on his arrival from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital where he visited his counterpart, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

The governor noted the country is dissected into the North and South, stressing that the former is currently enjoying its eight-year tenure and it would be undemocratic if it is wrongly thinking of retaining power in 2023.

“I am supporting Southern presidency because I stand for equity, fairness and justice that is the simple answer.

“In Nigeria today, we know that we are North and South, so if the North have gotten eight years as president, for the sake of fairness and justice the South should also have it. Whoever comes from the South is not my business, once the people accept him, I am ready to support that based on my stand on fairness, equity and justice”.

Asked if he would support an Igbo presidency, Ortom said: “Why not. There are several people in Igbo land that are eminently qualified to be president of this country. But that is not for me to decide, I am not a Southerner, I am a Northerner and we are in a democracy wherever the people decide to do in the South is what I will support.”

