Ortom: Why I will continue to criticise APC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said all those who are seeking to shut him up from speaking out his mind in criticizing the ruling government, especially on issues that affect the country, should ensure that they serve the people of the country justice, fairness and equity.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the 65km Moniya-Ijaiye- Iseyin which held at Akinyele Local Government Area Secretariat, Moniya, Ibadan, described himself as a man who stands and seeks justice, equity and fairness in all things.

He challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government to provide the needed leadership for the country, saying, “our people are in pains.” He said: “Oyo and indeed the Yoruba nation have always stood with and supported the oppressed and have always been the voice of the oppressed in the country right from the inception. That is what I stand for.

I seek for justice, equity and fairness. “For those who feel that Samuel Ortom is talking too much, I want to appeal to them, to give me justice, give our people justice, give our people fairness and ensure equity. I promise you that I will never say anything again.” He called on the APCled Federal Government to rise up and give leadership to the country noting that the situation of things was not as bad as it is today when the party took over reigns of affairs in 2015.

