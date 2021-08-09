Ortom: Why Nigerians must reject APC in 2023

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not deserve to remain in power at the centre beyond 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires.

Ortom, who gave the APC government low marks in the areas of security and economy, said the failure of the administration to deliver on the two-key sectors it promised Nigerians in 2015 was enough reason for the people to reject the party.

The governor said this while receiving some APC members led by Chief Mimi Adzape- Orubibi, who have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area at the weekend.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would wrestle the mantle of leadership from the APC in 2023. Ortom said: “Benue people have no reason to pitch tent with the APC because the party failed to deliver democracy dividends to them; hope of the people lies only in the PDP. “Our party (PDP) has the capacity to take the state and country from the bottom to the top, we will not take the country from the top to the bottom like the APC. This is what the APC has done to our dear country.”

