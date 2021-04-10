Sports

Ortom, Wike, Ganduje 5 other govs bag NPFL club secretaries forum merit awards

Posted on

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club Secretaries Forum has concluded plans to hold an award ceremony for deserving notable Nigerians during its Annual General Meeting slated for the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, from April 6th to 8th.

The award ceremony is expected to climax the NPFL Secretaries Forum’s AGM on April 8th with eight governors among notable Nigerians to be bestowed with meritorious awards based on their contributions to football development, especially the NPFL.

The governors to be honoured include; Samuel Ortom(Benue State), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D. (Abia State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Simon Lalong (Plateau State), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano State), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State). Other honorees are the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, NFF Second Vice President, and League Management Company (LMC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar among others. According to a statement jointly signed by the coordinator of the NPFL Club Secretaries Chibuzo Nwogu of Abia Warriors and the AGM organising committee secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Terzungwe Chugh of Lobi Stars and obtained by Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, other activities lined up ahead of the AGM include holistic discourse on the state of affairs of Nigerian clubs in the domestic campaign and Africa while the Forum shall also engage the Nigeria Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators to improve their administrative and managerial skills on their jobs.

