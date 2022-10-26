News

Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah – Dele Momodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for allegedly labeling the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said, “To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong. He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that.

“If you don’t want to support a man . . . it’s very easy to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. But it is wrong to disparage a man who has served his country meritoriously, who has done everything he could for every part of his country .

“But because you are playing politics, because you disagree with him, then, you use such weighty words against him. Well, there’s always another time.

“I am telling you that even Governor Wike, who is supposed to be the angriest among them, because he participated in our primaries, he has not used such words against Atiku Abubakar,” he added.

Recall Ortom is one of PDP Governors who have been at loggerheads with Atiku over the 2023 presidency bid.Other governors include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Plots To Question PMB, Introduce Osinbajo As President Revealed

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Less than three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari saw through an attempt to embarrass him by members of the House of Representatives and declined their summons, facts have emerged that there’s a fresh plot to impeach the President by a new set of legislators. The President, about three weeks ago, declined to honour a summon […]
News Top Stories

FG repatriates another 124 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

The Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) yesterday repatriated another batch of stranded citizens from war torn Ukraine. This is contained in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph on Friday by the Chairman and Chief Executive of the commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who stated that the returnees touched down at the […]
News

Ghost workers: FG hands Director to ICPC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said 5,000 of the ghost workers uncovered in the civil service were from the Ministry of Information and Culture According to her, the Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Labour, was handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica