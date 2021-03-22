Ortom’s attack: Benue CAN, ethnic leaders, others seek Miyetti Allah, FUNAM’s arrest

*Want MAKH declared a terrorist group

The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); ethnic leaders and League of Friends Association to Governor Samuel Ortom Monday called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) for their alleged active roles in the attack on the governor last weekend.

The trio of the groups, briefed journalists separately in Makurdi the state capital during which they condemned the failed broad daylight assassination plot on the governor which they described as a desperate attempt by frustrated and disgruntled elements to kill the governor and truncate full implementation of the anti open grazing law of the state.

Speaking, CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva said the attack on the governor was a clear indication that the Nigeria was heading to anarchy.

Rev. Leva expressed concern over the seeming silence of the Federal Government on continued attacks on communities in the country while various Fulani socio-cultrural groups claim responsibility with single arrest made.

“No country can be as loosed and lawless like this except Nigeria. How can FUNAM claim responsibility of assassination attempt, threat to lives, killing of armless citizens and destruction of property and yet walk the streets free? This is capable of threatening the corporate existence of our beloved nantion.”

In his address, President-General of Association of Benue ethnic socio-cultrural organisations, CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), also petitioned the Federal Government to order for the immediate arrest of the leadership of MAKH as prime suspects in the attack on the governor.

Like this: Like Loading...