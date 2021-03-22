Metro & Crime

Ortom’s attack: Benue CAN, ethnic leaders, others seek Miyetti Allah, FUNAM’s arrest

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Want MAKH declared a terrorist group

The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); ethnic leaders and League of Friends Association to Governor Samuel Ortom Monday called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) for their alleged active roles in the attack on the governor last weekend.
The trio of the groups, briefed journalists separately in Makurdi the state capital during which they condemned the failed broad daylight assassination plot on the governor which they described as a desperate attempt by frustrated and disgruntled elements to kill the governor and truncate full implementation of the anti open grazing law of the state.
Speaking, CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva said the attack on the governor was a clear indication that the Nigeria was heading to anarchy.
Rev. Leva expressed concern over the seeming silence of the Federal Government on continued attacks on communities in the country while various Fulani socio-cultrural groups claim responsibility with single arrest made.
“No country can be as loosed and lawless like this except Nigeria. How can FUNAM claim responsibility of assassination attempt, threat to lives, killing of armless citizens and destruction of property and yet walk the streets free? This is capable of threatening the corporate existence of our beloved nantion.”
In his address, President-General of Association of Benue ethnic socio-cultrural organisations, CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), also petitioned the Federal Government to order for the immediate arrest of the leadership of MAKH as prime suspects in the attack on the governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

PDP to Uzodimma: Stop blaming and start working

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called out the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state. This was contained in a press statement signed by the sqtate Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the Secretary, […]
Metro & Crime

N500m fraud: I didn’t aid Badagry prince –PA

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr. Afolabi Kazeem, the personal assistant/ manager to Semasa James, a Badagry prince accused of defrauding his 26 siblings of their N500 million inheritance has denied aiding or benefitting from the alleged fraud. Kazeem, who is charged alongside Semasa over the purported inheritance fraud, made the denial yesterday while opening their defence at an Ikeja […]
Metro & Crime

Teenage schoolboy held with double-barrelled gun in Anambra

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Anambra State have apprehended a 16-year-old secondary schoolboy, Echezoma Metu, with a double-barrelled gun.   The suspect was said to have hidden the gun inside his school compound at Igboukwu community.   T he police also recovered two pump action guns, 10 machetes, five axes, two daggers, three barrettes, one double-barrelled gun, two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica