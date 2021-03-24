News Top Stories

Ortom's attack: Military forces intensify patrol at security flashpoints in Benue

The military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom.

 

Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s attack on the governor by suspected armed militia herdsmen.

 

“We are here to show you that the general area is clear of any bandits. The incidence is quite unfortunate and we immediately combed the area. We should not be judged by this singular assignment. We have accepted it was a security breach and we will take action.”

 

The OPWS Commander stated further that since coming on board three years ago, over 1000 armed criminals have been neutralized and close to 700 weapons recovered in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States with the highest number of arms recovery made in Benue.

 

He noted that the patrol would help check cases of militia herdsmen and other criminal elements emerging from the forest across River Benue to unleash mayhem on the people. General Yekini said troops have been deployed to the area and are currently combing the forest which serves as hideout for the assailants, adding that their makeshift camps had also been destroyed by the troops.

 

The military Commander stated that the coming of the security formation to Benue had improved security to a large extent, saying notorious criminal elements in Sankera axis had also been neutralised

 

On the growing security situation in Sankera area of the state that led to the murder of the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Maj- Gen. Yekini appealed to residents to volunteer information about bandits’ hideouts for necessary action, pointing out that refusal to provide useful information had been their challenge.

 

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Colonel Paul Hembah (rtd) told journalists that though troops of OPWS and other security agents arrived promptly, they could not get the assailants who opened fire on Governor Ortom as they retreated to the forest. He noted, however, that no arrest had so far been made in connection with the governor’s attack, adding that five empty shells were recovered from the area. Hemba disclosed that three local fishermen who reside in the area were invited for questioning after which they were allowed to go home.

 

The governor’s Security Adviser, who commended the swift response of troops of OPWS to the area, said as soon as the troops were  alerted, they moved in to comb the area, but that the armed bandits had run away by the time the troops arrived.

 

“We quickly alerted the OPWS and they immediately responded and gave them a hot chase and have been combing the bushes since then. We commend OPWS for their prompt response.

 

“The troops combed the bushes and found some makeshift hideouts and burnt them. We couldn’t make any arrest because the bandits ran away as soon as the troops arrived,” Hemba said

