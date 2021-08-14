Ortom’s body language shows I can run for governorship in 2023 – Dep. gov

Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that his ambition to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023 may have been sealed as the governor’s body language shows his dreams will be a reality. Engr. Abounu who stated this in an interview in his office said his principal (governor Ortom) had given him the nod to consult with stakeholders, part of which he said took him to the state PDP secretariat for further consultation.

“I have discussed with my principal on my gubernatorial ambition and from his body language, he has asked me to go ahead and consult. I have also prayed to my God and so far what He is telling me is that prayer without work is in vain and the working aspect of it is what I am doing which is consultations”.

The deputy governor, who lamented the growing insecurity in the state occasioned by armed Fulani herdsmen killings, reaffirmed his determination to introduce fresh reforms into governance to give people of the state a sense of direction aimed at taking Benue to the next level of development. He said that he was lucky to have a good principal in Governor Ortom who he said always assign duties to him.

