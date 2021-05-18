Politics

Ortom’s campaign posters for Senate flood Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, campaign posters of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for Senate have flooded Makurdi, the state capital.
The posters, sponsored by a group known as “Diversity Managers Club”, were seen at strategic positions including the High Level and Wurukum roundabouts among other areas of the metropolis.
The group said that Ortom is their choice for Senate due his stance on ranching which culminated in the enactment of the grazing law in the state.
“The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is an element of diversity Management. We support Ortom for Senate 2023. The national security project. Taking the anti open grazing law to the Senate,” the poster read.
Reacting to the development, Governor Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase said since it was the wish of the people, there was no way his principal could stop them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Bleak future awaits APC in C’River unless, says Alex Egbona

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in the recent past, made some political appointments that have now become a subject of concern for many All Progressives Party, (APC), chieftains in Cross River and the neighbouring Akwa Ibom State. The party chieftains are not happy that proper consultations are not made with critical stakeholders from the state before […]
Politics

Edo APC will ‘die’ in 7 days –Chris Nehikhare

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

With just one week to the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Publicity Secretary of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki to win the poll. Excerpts… The election in Edo State is a few days away, how is the campaign […]
Politics

US election: Jill Biden, in DNC speech, says husband will ‘make nation whole’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jill Biden delivered a personal and emotional convention speech on Tuesday night from the hallways of her former classroom, promising that her husband, Joe Biden, would provide “leadership worthy of our nation” if he’s elected as president in November. Biden delivered the keynote address during the second night of the Democratic National Convention from Brandywine High School in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica