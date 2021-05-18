Ortom’s campaign posters for Senate flood Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, campaign posters of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for Senate have flooded Makurdi, the state capital.

The posters, sponsored by a group known as “Diversity Managers Club”, were seen at strategic positions including the High Level and Wurukum roundabouts among other areas of the metropolis.

The group said that Ortom is their choice for Senate due his stance on ranching which culminated in the enactment of the grazing law in the state.

“The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is an element of diversity Management. We support Ortom for Senate 2023. The national security project. Taking the anti open grazing law to the Senate,” the poster read.

Reacting to the development, Governor Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase said since it was the wish of the people, there was no way his principal could stop them.

