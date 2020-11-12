Ortom’s commissioner dies four months after inauguration

*Death devastating blow to my govt, says Gov

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, Dr. Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono is dead.

Dr. Ikwulono, who hails from Agatu Local Government Area of the state, died about four months after he was sworn-in in August this year to succeed Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, who resigned his appointment from the State Executive Council from the same office.

New Telegraph learnt that Dr. Ikwulono, who was said to have died from complications arising from a surgery over an undisclosed ailment, also attended the last State Executive Council meeting after which he went for the surgery.

Governor Ortom, in a swift reaction said the death of the young man as a devastating blow to his administration.

He described Dr. Ikwulono as a true professional who built a wonderful working relationship with other members of the State Executive Council in a period of only four months in which he served as commissioner.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase stated that: “The death of Dr. Ikwulono is not only shocking and painful but has also created a vacuum very difficult to fill”.

