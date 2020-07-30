Metro & Crime

Ortom’s Commissioner for Health resigns

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo Wednesday resigned his appointment with the state government.
Dr. Ongbabo, who was Secretary of the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19, New Telegraph learnt tendered his letter of resignation before the State Executive Council presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.
No reason was given for his action.
Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, who confirmed this to newsmen, quoted the governor as accepting the commissioner’s resignation.
Akase said: “Governor Samuel Ortom a short while ago accepted the resignation of Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo.
“The Governor thanked Dr. Ongbabo for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

