Ortom’s CoS tests negative for COVID-19 after weeks in isolation

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to Benue State Governor, Mr. Terwase Orbunde on Sunday confirmed that he has now tested negative for coronavirus.

This is coming weeks after he tested positive for the virus and went into self isolation for treatment.

In a letter he personally signed, Orbunde said when results of his status as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) came out, he went straight into self isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that officials of the NCDC after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative and also released me from isolation. I have therefore resumed official duties,” he said.

He expressed profound appreciation to God for his mercies which include sound health and to Governor Samuel Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and all the frontline staff of government who have stood by him and handled his case.

The CoS also appreciated the support of the governor’s wife, the SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the HoS, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus, for their speedy recovery and discharge.

Orbunde pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to evolve all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols

