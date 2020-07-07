Ortom’s CPS tests negative for COVID-19

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. Terver Akase, yesterday said that the result of his coronavirus test has come out negative. He explained that the test was carried out on some government appointees on June 29, 2020 and that the result came back few days ago.

Akase, who confirmed his status to New Telegraph, advised people in the state to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, adding that the disease was not a death sentence. “Yes, I tested negative for COVID-19.

But that doesn’t mean I’m better than those who are positive. It is the grace of God. I therefore encourage other people to go for the test.

The virus is not a death sentence. Our people should remember to observe prevention protocols and stay safe”. Akase and his boss, Governor Ortom, had tested negative, but most government appointees, whose samples were collected for testing were still expecting the outcome of their results.

The chief press secretary, who expressed gratitude to God joined, the governor in calling on Benue people to adhere to the protocols on COVID-19, adding again that it was not a death sentence.

“The governor keeps encouraging people to go for the test. It is only by the test they will ascertain their status and if they are positive they can start treatment. “It is unfortunate that some people believe there is no COVID-19 in Benue State. They are deceiving themselves, deaths have been recorded in Benue,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...