News Top Stories

Ortom’s kinsmen fault Atiku on alleged profiling of Fulani as terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar yesterday came under intense attack from Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom ‘s kinsmen over his claim that the governor was profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists.

The kinsmen operating under the auspices of “MINDA Leaders of Thought” were reacting to Atiku’s outburst against the governor at a political event at Arewa House in Kaduna when he met with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) and Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation (ABF).

The group claimed that Atiku at the meeting said he (Atiku) had “a big quarrel with Governor Samuel Ortom on his accusation of Fulani people. I said I am Fulani, why should you categorize all Fulani, we have to improve the ways and manner we look after our livestock. I am angry with Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists. “I am a manufacturer of livestock feeds from cattle to poultry, I have more than 1,000 herds of cattle, and they have never gone out of one location”. But addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the group led by Samuel Utoo Chairman) and Charles Torbunde (Secretary) described Atiku’s “baseless outburst and accusation as unfounded malice that is drenched in ethnic chauvinism against an ethnic group that looks up to him as a protective shield, having been accorded the rear privilege of an honorific chieftaincy title of Zege Mule U Tiv, the Paramount Shade of the Tiv people”.

It added: “The MINDA Leaders of Thought hereby totally condemn this open attack on the person of Governor Ortom, whose peopleoriented position on Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law Is celebrated even in developed climes as the most acceptable.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Be consistent with onslaught against terrorists, bandits in N/west, Buhari tells military

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military to be consistent in the onslaught against the terrorists and bandits in the North-West region, particularly in Zamfara State.   In a release by his spokes  man, Malam Garba Shehu, the President commended the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they […]
News

Kwara: Contractor caught doing shoddy job

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Projects Monitoring Team of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) yesterday said that it has caught the contractor handling the remodelling of ECWA LGEA School, Oja Iya, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state putting fresh plasters on the old walls without scrapping the old plasters. The dodgy job, our […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Weak institutions allowing corruption, others in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified weak institutions as enablers of corruption and other social ills in Nigeria. This came as he stressed the need for the international community to appreciate the size of the country in order to understand those challenges facing her. Osinbajo said this at the weekend during an interaction with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica