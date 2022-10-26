Ortom’s kinsmen fault Atiku on alleged profiling of Fulani as terrorists

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar yesterday came under intense attack from Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom ‘s kinsmen over his claim that the governor was profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists.

The kinsmen operating under the auspices of “MINDA Leaders of Thought” were reacting to Atiku’s outburst against the governor at a political event at Arewa House in Kaduna when he met with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) and Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation (ABF).

The group claimed that Atiku at the meeting said he (Atiku) had “a big quarrel with Governor Samuel Ortom on his accusation of Fulani people. I said I am Fulani, why should you categorize all Fulani, we have to improve the ways and manner we look after our livestock. I am angry with Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists. “I am a manufacturer of livestock feeds from cattle to poultry, I have more than 1,000 herds of cattle, and they have never gone out of one location”. But addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the group led by Samuel Utoo Chairman) and Charles Torbunde (Secretary) described Atiku’s “baseless outburst and accusation as unfounded malice that is drenched in ethnic chauvinism against an ethnic group that looks up to him as a protective shield, having been accorded the rear privilege of an honorific chieftaincy title of Zege Mule U Tiv, the Paramount Shade of the Tiv people”.

It added: “The MINDA Leaders of Thought hereby totally condemn this open attack on the person of Governor Ortom, whose peopleoriented position on Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law Is celebrated even in developed climes as the most acceptable.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...