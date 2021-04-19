Orungbeja, Chukwueke win Ikoyi Club tennis titles

The Ikoyi Club Children holiday clinic ended at the weekend with plenty of funfare as Mayomide Orungbeja defeated Emmanuel Afammbolu 8/6, 7/1 in the final match of the Boys U-10 category.

In the girls category of the event, it was Chinyere Chukwueke who beat Osasere Akpata 7/5, 7/2 in a match that witnessed a keenly contested first set which kept the spectators at the edge of their seats.

Top officials of the sponsors, Leadway Assurance, executive members of Ikoyi Club and many parents of the over 70 participants were at the colourful event. The Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan- Odukale, was represented by Mr. Niyi Abiola at the finals.

The MD urged the children tennis players to find a balance between education and their sports career. In other categories, Kobi Ajene defeated Lamar BabaEko 10/6 in the Boys U -13 while Denisa Mandela – Otaru also edged out Gabriella Okoronkwo 7/2, 7/0. In the Boys U-16 cadre, Benjamin Okoronkwo was 7/5, 10/8 better than Tele Orungbeja just as Mofope Akinyemi defeated Omosofe Akpata 7/3, 7/4 in the Girls U-16 category.

