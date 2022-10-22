Orunmila tasks ruling class to relocate to their villages within 48hrs

The Arrowhead of God’s kingdom on earth, Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi (Orunmila) has admonished the political class that have held or currently hold key positions to move to a two-bedroom apartment in their villages or face God’s judgement.

Ogunjobi who insisted that the ruling class have failed the populace by not providing basic amenities like security, favourable and virile economy among others.

According to the statement, “Members of the Political Elite all over Nigeria who have held or currently hold key positions and their stooges and caucuses were prophetically advised in their own interest to move to a two-bedroom apartment in their villages but they did not heed to this advice”.

“Within 48 hours of receiving this final warning any of them that fails to heed this command, will face the Judgement of Olodumare”.

