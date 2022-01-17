Sports

Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

 

A nervous Naomi Osaka opened the defence of her Australian Open title with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 win against Colombia’s Camila Osorio, but stumbled mid-match after winning the first five games.

The Japanese former world No 1 pulled out of a warm-up event in Melbourne before the tournament after three matches, saying her “body got a shock” after playing for the first time in four months.

She showed few ill-effects in beating her 50th-ranked opponent on Rod Laver Arena, but it was far from clinical.

“I played pretty well, I didn’t have much info on my opponent,” said Osaka, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021.

“She played amazingly and fought for every point. I’m just happy to be here. It definitely always feels special to come back here.”

Seeded 13 after taking a long break after a disrupted 2021 season in which she said she had suffered “long bouts of depression”, Osaka raced into a 5-0 lead and appeared to be in full control.

But she then inexplicably lost focus as the feisty Osorio finally held serve, then against the odds broke the four-time Grand Slam winner and held again to haul herself back into the set at 3-5.

Osaka had to dig deep to save two break points while serving for the set but clung on to seal it in 31 minutes.

Osorio’s resurgence was short-lived with Osaka getting a decisive break in the third game of the second set and from there made no mistake, breaking again to book a second-round berth.

She will next play either American Madison Brengle or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Osaka beat American Jennifer Brady in last year’s final, but then withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health issues.

She said her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches, and she made a tearful early exit at the US Open in September.

But in the build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, the 24-year-old said she was now determined to put her issues behind her and have fun.

“I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason why I was playing in the first place,” she said ahead of the tournament.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Argentina beat Egypt as Brazil, CIV share spoils

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Egypt recorded their first loss in the Olympic Games in Group C after going down 1-0 against Argentina on Sunday.   The lone goal for the South Americans came in the second half courtesy of Facundo Medina. Having drawn with Spain in their opening game, the Africans came into the match hoping to get a […]
Sports

CAF postpones Champions League semi-final, final

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of this year’s African Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco. Raja’s trip to Cairo for Sunday’s contest against Zamalek was in doubt after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club in the run-up to the fixture. […]
Sports

Ogun govt, youths, kinsmen drum support for Joshua ahead of fight against Pulev

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Youths in Ogun State and kinsmen of Nigerian – British boxer, Anthony Joshua, yesterday rallied support for him ahead of his fight against Kubrat Pulev today. Joshua will be defending his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles against the Bulgarian at Wembley Arena. Joshua who hails from Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica