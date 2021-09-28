Sports

Osaka ready to play tennis again

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka says she will return to tennis soon after getting the “itch” to play again.

 

Osaka took a break from tennis earlier this month after her US Open title defence was ended by eventual runnerup Leylah Fernandez in round three.

 

The 23-year-old Japanese player previously withdrew from this year’s French Open and missed Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

 

“I know I’m going to play again,” Osaka told HBO show The Shop. Adding that her return would be “probably soon”,

Osaka said: “I kind of have that itch again. “It wouldn’t really matter to me if I won or lost, I’d just have the joy of being back on the court.”

