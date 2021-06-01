Sports

Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to speak to media

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament.
In a tweet announcing the move, Japan’s Osaka also said she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.
The 23-year-old said last week she would not do news conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health, reports Reuters.
“I never wanted to be a distraction,” the four-time major winner said.
On Sunday, Osaka won her opening match against Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets and was fined $15,000 (£10,570) for not doing post-match media.
Later that day, a joint statement from Grand Slam organisers said Osaka could face expulsion from the tournament if she continued to avoid them.
That led to the player announcing her withdrawal on Monday, saying she was going to “take some time away from the court now”.
“When the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans,” she added.
French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton said the withdrawal of the second seed was “unfortunate”.
“We are sorry and sad for Naomi,” Moretton added. “We wish her the best and quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our tournament next year.
“As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes’ wellbeing and to continually improving every aspect of players’ experience in our tournament, including with the media, like we have always strived to do.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Cazorla remains the best player I’ve ever seen –Iwobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…expresses his displeasure on Ozil’s exit from Arsenal   Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has described former Arsenal teammate, Santi Cazorla, as the best player he has ever seen and played with in the same team.   While answering questions on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast, the Everton midfielder said you only see the best of the […]
Sports

Iloenyosi vows to take Anambra football to next level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as appeal committee disqualifies opponent Ex-international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has promised to take Anambra Football Association to the next level ahead of the state election scheduled for Friday, October 30, in the state. Speaking ahead of the election, the Special Adviser to the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, said he has what it takes to […]
Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool face Madrid in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year’s final, reports the BBC. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica