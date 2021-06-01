Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to speak to media

World number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament.

In a tweet announcing the move, Japan’s Osaka also said she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

The 23-year-old said last week she would not do news conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health, reports Reuters.

“I never wanted to be a distraction,” the four-time major winner said.

On Sunday, Osaka won her opening match against Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets and was fined $15,000 (£10,570) for not doing post-match media.

Later that day, a joint statement from Grand Slam organisers said Osaka could face expulsion from the tournament if she continued to avoid them.

That led to the player announcing her withdrawal on Monday, saying she was going to “take some time away from the court now”.

“When the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans,” she added.

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton said the withdrawal of the second seed was “unfortunate”.

“We are sorry and sad for Naomi,” Moretton added. “We wish her the best and quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our tournament next year.

“As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes’ wellbeing and to continually improving every aspect of players’ experience in our tournament, including with the media, like we have always strived to do.”

