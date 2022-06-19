Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with Achilles injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimb l e d o n with an Achilles injury. Japan’s Osaka has not played since the French Open and recently posted a video of herself doing rehab on a treadmill.

The 24-year-old previously said she was “unsure” if she would play Wimbledon due to its lack of ranking points.

The ATP and WTA stripped the points from Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Osaka’s name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon when it was released last week, but she has not appeared in any of the grass-court events.

Speaking after her first-round French Open exit, Osaka said she was “not 100% sure” she would appear at the SW19 tournament.

“The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place,” Osaka said in May of the decision to strip Wimbledon of points. “I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way.

“I would love to go, just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time I’m the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up

