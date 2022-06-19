Sports

Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with Achilles injury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimb l e d o n with an Achilles injury. Japan’s Osaka has not played since the French Open and recently posted a video of herself doing rehab on a treadmill.

 

The 24-year-old previously said she was “unsure” if she would play Wimbledon due to its lack of ranking points.

 

The ATP and WTA stripped the points from Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Osaka’s name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon when it was released last week, but she has not appeared in any of the grass-court events.

 

Speaking after her first-round French Open exit, Osaka said she was “not 100% sure” she would appear at the SW19 tournament.

 

“The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place,” Osaka said in May of the decision to strip Wimbledon of points. “I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way.

 

“I would love to go, just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time I’m the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ministerial Task Force: Why we demolished illegal structures at National Stadium – Nesiama

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says exercise continues today   Business activities to be restricted   Five-star hotel to be built at complex   The Co-Chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the rebuilding of the National Stadium, Surulere, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd), has revealed reasons why the committee decided to demolish […]
Sports

8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The much postponed Edo National Sports Festival will go ahead as planned from April 2nd- 14th with 8,000 atheletes taking part, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured. Speaking in Benin on Friday after undergoing a tour of facilities and a meeting with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dare Said […]
Sports

World Cup playoffs: Ghana to train three times for Eagles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As Friday’s 25th World Cup Play-off first leg cracker beckons, the Black Stars of Ghana are expected to train three times before they file out against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.   With pundits describing the clash as “Baba Yara War”, Ghana will have their first full training […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica