Osas Ighodaro announces return to Nollywood following brief break

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has announced her return to the film industry after taking a short break which began in 2020. The actress went on a nearly four – month hiatus from filmmaking following the sad demise of her mother, who passed on in November 2020. Confirming her return, Ighodaro wrote on Instagram: “I’ve missed you all too.

I am my Mothers Legacy and it’s time to get back to making her proud – so help me God. It’s been a very trying few months but I’m grateful for all the love and prayers and support you all have shown me.” Alongside her announcement, Ighodaro also shared stunning new photos shot by celebrity photographer, Aham Ibeleme.

Prior to the latest announcement, the star actress was spotted on the set of Toyin Abraham’s produced ‘Ghost and the Tout Too’ directed by Michael ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde. Ighodaro last featured in Play Network studios’ ‘Rattlesnake’ reboot directed by Ramsey Nouah.

Davido displays MTV, BET awards ahead of Tiny Desk Concert

Nigerian superstar, Davido made his debut on NPR Tiny Desk on Wednesday as part of the Black History Month. During the show, where he performed live with his actual vocals, he was supported by a four-piece band and two backing singers – a guy and a girl. All melodies were played live as Davido displayed […]
Adewoyin: Exit of a quintessential actress, dancer, costumier

Nigeria, particularly the arts and culture sector, was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Abosede Adewoyin (aka Madam Tinubu and Mama Onimama), on June 23. She died at the age of 60 and was buried the same day. In a statement announcing her demise, notable artist and playwright, Mufu Onifade, described the […]
New NBC Code: Some provisions are unworkable, some even unconstitutional –Okoroji

Chairman of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Mr. Tony Okoroji, has described as unenforceable some of the provisions in the broadcast code recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Okoroji made his view known on his Twitter handle, @Tonyokoroji. In the tweet, the copyright activist said some of the intendments of the new code […]

