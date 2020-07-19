Body & Soul

Osas Ighodaro, gorgeous in new photos to celebrate creativity

Award winning actress, Osas Ighodaro has just unveiled new images and spoken words of poetry to celebrate all creativity in various industries.

 

On her always captivating social media handle, the former host of Maltina family dance reality show posted series of gorgeous photo of herself wearing creative headpieces and edgy make up.

 

The poetry which is tagged ‘The Creative Collective’ she explained that to be a canvas for creativity, it takes collaboration and compatibility.

 

To buttress her poetry, she collaborated with A-list creative crew for the photoshoot.

 

Internationally known make up artist, Bimpe Onakoya of Maybelline New York, Emmanuel Oyele photo studio, her headwrap and hair from Zubby Definition to name a few, were among the crew listed.

 

The Creative Collective speaks highly of the talents found in different industries across Nigerian, especially in the entertainment and fashion circle. To share part of the poem, ‘The Creative Collective’

 

It has been said: ‘Creativity is the way to share your soul with the world’ Experience, Explore my desires as a woman, as a being exude the strength of my ancestors. My existence in the present look upon the light of the future, the light of creativity. bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!

 

How bright you shine!

 

Thy soul open up let God’s greatness SHINE! Rise in your greatness. …and your time is NOW.

 

Now You fought the world You caught the scar You won the war YOU. ARE. A. STAR. CREATIVITY is me.

