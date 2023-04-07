Arts & Entertainments

Osas Ighodaro set to present Laughfest 2023

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

An entertaining and impactful fundraiser called Laughfest 2023, returns this year with the support of The Joyful Joy Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the eradication of Malaria. This year’s edition will take place on World Malaria Day to be celebrated on April 25 at W Bar Ikoyi, and promises to be a night to remember. It will be a night filled with food, drinks, and plenty of opportunities to network and connect with fellow attendees. Osas Ighodaro, the mastermind behind this event, is a well-known actress, TV host, and philanthropist, who is passionate about giving back to her community.

Her aim through this event is to raise awareness about communities still suffering with Malaria and ensure that the mortality rate in Africa through malaria is eradicated. Joyful Joy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and is dedicated to directly providing services in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment among people living in distressed communities. The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programmes focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water and food, and providing economic development opportunities.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve always been passionate about radio, television production –Arubayi

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi is an ex-beauty queen, a model, singer, Nollywood actress and TV show host. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the screen diva, who currently hosts ‘Urban Kitchen’, a culinary television show owned and created by Sate Television Limited, talks about her career experience, challenges and other issues Tell us about your background […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m an actor, not a ritualist, says Kanayo O. Kanayo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to the comments on social media about his recent video based on the #Don’tLeaveMe challenge. The movie star in a video shared via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, slammed those who can’t stop talking about his past roles in Nollywood movies. Kanayo’s statement came after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Soldier advises youths against looting NYSC food items

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A viral video has shown moment youths were hailing a Nigerian soldier, who addressed them calmly and advised them against looting food items meant for the national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members resuming on November 10, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja. He started by explain that he is also a youth like […]

Leave a Reply