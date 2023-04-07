Osas Ighodaro set to present Laughfest 2023

An entertaining and impactful fundraiser called Laughfest 2023, returns this year with the support of The Joyful Joy Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the eradication of Malaria. This year’s edition will take place on World Malaria Day to be celebrated on April 25 at W Bar Ikoyi, and promises to be a night to remember. It will be a night filled with food, drinks, and plenty of opportunities to network and connect with fellow attendees. Osas Ighodaro, the mastermind behind this event, is a well-known actress, TV host, and philanthropist, who is passionate about giving back to her community.

Her aim through this event is to raise awareness about communities still suffering with Malaria and ensure that the mortality rate in Africa through malaria is eradicated. Joyful Joy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and is dedicated to directly providing services in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment among people living in distressed communities. The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programmes focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water and food, and providing economic development opportunities.

